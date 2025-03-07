27.9 C
Guwahati
Friday, March 7, 2025
Manipur Police Arrests Three More Teachers in HSSLCE 2025 Physics Question Paper Leak 

Northeast
Updated:
Representational Image
HT Digital

IMPHAL, Mar 7: Three more teachers have been arrested by the Cyber Crime division of the Manipur police for their involvement in the ongoing Physics subject question paper leak for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLCE) 2025.

The examination is conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM). 

With these fresh arrests, a total of five teachers have been arrested in the case so far. The Thursday arrests were done in various spots across Thoubal district after two teachers had been detained previously on March 4.

The police seized five mobile phones said to have been utilized to post the leaked question paper on social media websites during the course of the probe.

The newly arrested teachers have been named by authorities as Khangembam Arundas (60), son of the late Birachandra from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai; Laishram Prabin (31), son of Jadumani from Yairipok Tulihal Laishram Leikai; and Sapam Shivdutta (35), son of Manibabu from Khongjom Bazar.

After their arrest, the accused were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Imphal East district. The court sent them to judicial custody until March 10 for further inquiry.

Two other teachers, Ningombam Jagdish (33) of Thoubal Okram and Maibam Sunil (33) of Nepra Company Makha Leikai, Thoubal, were arrested earlier on March 4. Maibam Sunil is also reported to be a Physics teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal. They had been remanded to police custody by the court till March 8.

Cyber Crime Superintendent of Police Ningombam John has confirmed that the arrests were made after an FIR was lodged by CoHSEM for the leaked Physics question paper in the HSSLC exams. The police are still investigating to find out more about the source and scope of the leak.

