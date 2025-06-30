Arunachal to Establish Museum Honouring Dr. Bhupen Hazarika

HT Digital

ITANAGAR, JUNE 30: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has declared intentions to set up a specially dedicated museum in the name of the iconic musician, poet, and cultural giant Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

The declaration came in a high-level coordination meeting held at the Civil Secretariat at Itanagar to organize the upcoming birth centenary of the “Bard of the Brahmaputra.”

The new museum shall be set up in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley, which holds a special place of historical and emotional relationship with Dr. Hazarika.

It shall be constructed as a testament to his long-lasting creative heritage and shall honor his significant contributions to music, literature, and the cultural oneness of the Northeast. It shall also be a place for contemplation over how he brought harmony between diverse people by his art.

As part of the centenary commemoration, a bilingual commemorative book will be released as well, documenting Dr. Hazarika’s life, artistic odyssey, and visionary ideals. The officials mentioned that the tribute is not just to celebrate his musical brilliance but also to commemorate the inclusive values, cultural pride, and social harmony he advocated during his lifetime.

The coordination meeting, presided over by Deputy CM Chowna Mein, saw participation by important stakeholders like Minister of Tourism and Education P.D. Sona, MLAs Mutchu Mithi, Oken Tayeng, and Puinnyo Apum.

Other senior officials like Secretary (Planning) R.K. Sharma, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sadhana Deori, and Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society President Y.D. Thongchi were present.

Members of the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, including Secretary Manjula Hazarika and her team, were present at the talks, emphasizing a shared commitment to preserving and celebrating Dr. Hazarika’s enduring legacy.