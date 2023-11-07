Mizoram DGP pins hopes on peaceful polling process

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Mizoram DGP Anil Shukla hoped that

polling process for the Mizoram assembly elections would be

“peaceful and incident-free”.

This was stated by Mizoram director general of police (DGP) –

Anil Shukla on Monday (November 06).

“As far as security situation is concerned, Mizoram is a

peaceful state and we expect that the polling process will be

peaceful and incident-free,” said DGP Anil Shukla.

He added: “We have deployed more than 4500 of our own

force. 50 companies of the central police forces have also

been deployed here.”

“We have adequate reserves. We have been helped by the

neighbouring states for various resources,” the Mizoram DGP

added.

Voting for the elections to the 40 assembly seats

in Mizoram will be held across the state on Tuesday

(November 07).

As many as 174 candidates from different political parties

and independents are in fray in the Mizoram assembly

elections.

According to the election commission, over 8.52 lakh voters

are eligible to exercise their franchise in the Mizoram

assembly elections.

Voting for the Mizoram assembly elections will be conducted

1276 polling stations across the state.

There are a total of 4,13,064 eligible male and 4,39,028

eligible female voters in Mizoram.

Of the total 8,52,088 voters in Mizoram, 50,611 electors in

the age group 18-19 who will be voting for the first time.

Around 50 companies of central forces have been deployed

in Mizoram to ensure free and fair elections in the state.

Out of the total 1276 polling stations across Mizoram, 30

have been identified as critical.

Counting of votes for the Mizoram assembly elections will be

done on December 3.