West Karbi Anglong observes World Suicide Prevention Week 

NHM and RBSK host awareness meetings in schools, encouraging dialogue on mental health & suicide prevention

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: The National Health Mission in West Karbi Anglong district observed World Suicide Prevention Week from September 10 to 17, aligning with the global theme ‘Changing the Narrative on Suicide’ and the call to action ‘Start the Conversation’. This initiative aimed to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. District officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) and Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) visited various schools under Baithalangsu, Donkamokam, Umpanai, and Jirikending Block Primary Health Centers. They conducted awareness meetings to educate students, parents, and the community about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help. 

The inaugural ceremony took place at Borthol Community Hall, Dongkamokam, on September 10. Here, district officials engaged in open discussions with parents about various mental health concerns affecting students. By fostering a supportive environment, the initiative encouraged conversations around mental well-being and promoted holistic health. The inauguration ceremony was attended by sub-division medical & health officer (Headquarter) Dr Ranjit Kumar Nath, district community mobilizer Swapna Katharpi (RBSK), district coordinator Pakeeza Parbin Barbhuiyan, epidemiologist Jonnasing Teron, and district media expert Rahul Deka. 

After the inauguration, the RBSK district team visited Yadav Roy High School and Japan Hanche English School at Donkamokam, Umpanai High School at Umpanai, Jirikending Senior Secondary School at Jirikending, and Jirsong School at Baithalangchu to raise awareness about mental health among the students. They distributed leaflets on suicide prevention and mental health to students and parents. The school authorities widely welcomed this initiative and promised to cooperate in such efforts in the near future.

