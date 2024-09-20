Kanagaraj on Nagarjuna’s leaked footage from ‘Coolie’: Two months of hardwork gone in vain

New Delhi, Sept 19: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has appealed to fans to not share any footage from his upcoming action thriller “Coolie” as it would spoil the overall experience of film watching when it hits the screens. The director’s comments came after a video of Telugu star Nagarjuna from the pan-India movie, which is still under production, found its way on social media recently. Kanagaraj, known for films such as “Vikram” and “Leo”, expressed his disappointment in an X post on Wednesday night. “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you,” the filmmaker wrote. “Coolie” also stars Rajinikanth, who is marking his 171st film with the project, and is backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures.

Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming project, slated to release next year. Action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv, are working on its stunts. (PTI)

