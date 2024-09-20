27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Kanagaraj on Nagarjuna’s leaked footage from ‘Coolie’: Two months of hardwork gone in vain

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sept 19: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has appealed to fans to not share any footage from his upcoming action thriller “Coolie” as it would spoil the overall experience of film watching when it hits the screens. The director’s comments came after a video of Telugu star Nagarjuna from the pan-India movie, which is still under production, found its way on social media recently. Kanagaraj, known for films such as “Vikram” and “Leo”, expressed his disappointment in an X post on Wednesday night. “Two months of hard work by many people have gone in vain because of one recording. I humbly request everyone not to engage in such practices, as they spoil the overall experience. Thank you,” the filmmaker wrote. “Coolie” also stars Rajinikanth, who is marking his 171st film with the project, and is backed by Chennai-based production house Sun Pictures.
Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming project, slated to release next year. Action choreographer duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv, are working on its stunts. (PTI)  

- Advertisement -

8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Agatha All Along’ became a reality because of Kathryn Hahn, says...

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend