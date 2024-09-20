27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 20, 2024
type here...

Left money, security and job to join film industry, says Siddhant Chaturvedi

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Sept 19: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi says he has learned to raise the bar with each performance because whenever he has tried to do something easy, it hasn’t worked for him.
The actor, who was a chartered accountant (CA) before he made his acting debut with the web series “Inside Edge” and movie “Gully Boy”, said his next project “Dhadak 3” is in the similar territory.
“I was happy being a CA. I had security, money and a job, but I left all of that because I wanted to explore and put myself in an unknown situation.
“I try to do that with every film. So, whenever I tried to do something easy, I didn’t feel good and people (audiences) didn’t feel good. So, you’ve to push the bar always,” Chaturvedi told PTI.
The actor said “Dhadak 2” is also an intense project.
The romantic drama sequel reportedly only borrows the title from the 2018 film “Dhadak”, which was the Hindi remake of the Marathi blockbuster movie “Sairat” (2016). The Hindi version launched Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the film industry.
“Dhadak 2” is directed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film “Bebaak” and Prime Video series “Love Storiyaan”. Also starring Triptii Dimri, it is produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures.
There are also reports that Chaturvedi will be seen in a romance drama opposite Mrunal Thakur, produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali but the actor said he cannot say much as the project is “not announced yet”.
Chaturvedi is awaiting the release of his maiden solo hero film “Yudhra” on Friday. The action thriller is directed by Ravi Udyawar of “Mom” fame.

- Advertisement -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Agatha All Along’ became a reality because of Kathryn Hahn, says...

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend