Mizoram: MNF-HPC(R) stakes claim for Sinlung Hills Council

AIZAWL, Nov 8: MThe opposition MNF and the Hmar People’s Convention (Reformed) on Friday staked claim for the Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) after the coalition secured a majority in the elections.

The two parties submitted a petition to Aizawl’s Deputy Commissioner Lalhriatpuia, seeking permission to constitute a fresh council.

- Advertisement -

In the elections to the 12-member SHC held on Tuesday, the MNF-HPC(R) combine secured seven seats, defeating the ruling ZPM-Hmar People’s Convention coalition that bagged four seats.

The Congress won one seat, while the BJP drew a blank.

The SHC was established on July 9, 2018, as a result of the peace accord signed between the Mizoram government and the erstwhile underground Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic) or HPC(D) on April 2 that year.

The SHC governs 31 villages in the Hmar-dominated northeastern part of Mizoram, covering three assembly constituencies in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts. (PTI)