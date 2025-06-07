24.6 C
Mizoram: Pipelines, pumping stations damaged due to heavy rain

Mizoram govt urges people to conserve water

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AIZAWL, June 6: The Mizoram government has urged people to harvest rainwater following extensive damage to pipelines and pumping systems caused by continuous heavy rain and landslides.

The state’s Public Health Engineering (PHE) department has said that Aizawl may face water scarcity as water could not be pumped due to high turbidity and flooding of the Tlawng river, the state capital’s primary water source.

The gravity pipelines and monoblock systems in the Kolasib district have been severely damaged, leading to disruptions in water supply in five towns, The PHE department said on Thursday.

Residents have been advised to exercise caution in their water usage and make use of most of the available rainwater.

It said that the Tuivawl river, one of the primary water sources in the Khawzawl district, has become heavily contaminated, rendering the treatment plant ineffective in purifying the water.

The department also reported damage to gravity pipelines and urged people to save water.

The flooding of the Tuichang river in the Hnahthial district has damaged both the raw water pump and control panel, disrupting the power and water supply.

Similar appeals have also been issued in Mamit and Siaha districts, where authorities cited mechanical damage and flooding-related issues as the cause of water supply disruptions.

The data released by the state emergency operation centre of the Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department said that landslides, landslides or mudslides were reported in 769 locations till Thursday.

A total of 452 families have been evacuated so far, of which 338 have been displaced after their homes became vulnerable due to landslides, while 114 families have been evacuated due to floods, it said.

A total of 272 houses have collapsed or have been damaged due to rain and landslides, the date said.

Incidents of landslides, floods, house collapse and other calamities triggered by torrential rain in the past few days in Mizoram have so far killed five people, including three Myanmar refugees, officials said. (PTI)

