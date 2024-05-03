Mizoram police seize 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 2: Mizoram police on Tuesday seized 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators and arrested two persons in connection with the seizure, police said in a statement.

The statement said that staff of the Hnahthial police station intercepted a maxi cab in Hnahthial town early Tuesday and recovered the explosives from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle identified as H. Ramropuia (24), a resident of Sangau town in southernmost Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district has been arrested for illegally transporting the explosives, it said.

Further investigation of the case also led to the arrest of the owner of the explosive Straliana, a resident of Bungtlang in Myanmar, from Sangau town in the afternoon, it said.

The explosives were seized while being transported from the outskirts of Aizawl to Sangau, the statement said.

They are to be transported to Myanmar from Sangau town, it said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the statement added.