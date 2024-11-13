Mizoram slapped fine of Rs 50,000 for not filing compliance report

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: The National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the state of Mizoram for not complying with its repeated directions to file a compliance report about solid and liquid waste management.

The green body is monitoring the status of compliance by all the states and union territories regarding solid and sewage management.

- Advertisement -

In its order dated November 5, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that the tribunal had directed the state to file a fresh six-monthly compliance report in March but the state’s advocate did not file the report despite stating that it would be submitted.

The bench also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert said, “There is complete non-compliance of the repeated directions of the tribunal. Hence, we impose a cost of Rs 50,000 upon the state of Mizoram which is to be deposited with the registrar general of the tribunal within two weeks.”

It directed the state’s environment secretary to remain virtually present on February 13.

“Let the next report be filed by the Chief Secretary of Mizoram at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the tribunal said. (PTI)