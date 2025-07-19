Mizoram’s Lunglei bags Swachh Survekshan State award for cleanliness

AIZAWL, July 18: Lunglei town has bagged the ‘Promising Swachh Shehar of Mizoram Award’ under the Swachh Survekshan Awards, officials said on Friday.

The ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was held in New Delhi on Thursday, they said.

- Advertisement -

The award was received by state Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga, Lunglei Municipal Council vice-chairman K. Lalrinawma and other officials.

The awards are part of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) initiative and evaluate towns and cities across the country based on various cleanliness indicators.

This year’s awards mark the 9th edition, with a total of 78 awards conferred.

Since its debut in 2016, Lunglei has won six Swachh Survekshan awards, including Best City in Innovation and Best Practices-NE Zone (2019), Best City in Citizen Feedback (NE Zone, Pop. 50k-1L) (2021), Clean City in NE Zone (Pop. 50k-1L) (2022 and 2023) and Clean City within Mizoram (Pop. below 1L) (2023), according to officials. (PTI)