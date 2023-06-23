Mizoram’s UD&PA Department Secures Top Rank in SPARK Award 2023

Aizawl, June 23: In a moment of great pride and joy, Chief Minister Zoramthanga of Mizoram announced that the state’s Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation (UD&PA) department has clinched the first position in the prestigious “SPARK Award 2023” under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM). This remarkable achievement was accompanied by a cash prize of ₹10 Crore, received in March 2023.

Today, during a two-day national workshop jointly organized by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (@MoHUA_India) and the Kudumbashree organization of the Government of Kerala, the UD&PA department of Mizoram was honored with the felicitation of the SPARK Award 2023. This recognition serves as a testament to Mizoram’s outstanding performance in implementing targeted schemes under the DAY-NULM.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs carefully evaluated the progress of participating states based on the SPARK (Sustainable Progress through Application of Responsive Knowledge) framework. Mizoram’s UD&PA department emerged as the front-runner among nine states in the Northeast and Himalayan region for the fiscal years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, earning them the prestigious SPARK Award.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga extended his warmest congratulations to Deputy Chief Minister Mr. Tawnluia and the dedicated team at Mizoram’s UD&PA department for their exceptional accomplishment. He commended their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in realizing the state’s urban development goals.

The SPARK Award serves as recognition for Mizoram’s effective implementation of the DAY-NULM schemes, which focus on empowering the urban poor through skill development, self-employment opportunities, social mobilization, and access to basic services. Mizoram’s top rank in this esteemed award highlights the state’s commitment to inclusive growth and the betterment of its citizens.

The UD&PA department’s success in securing the SPARK Award not only brings honor to Mizoram but also showcases the state’s dedication to creating sustainable and vibrant urban spaces. It sets a benchmark for other states in the region and reinforces Mizoram’s position as a leader in urban development initiatives.

The remarkable achievement of Mizoram’s UD&PA department in bagging the first rank in the SPARK Award 2023 is a testament to the state’s visionary leadership, efficient governance, and diligent execution of urban development programs. It is a moment of celebration for the people of Mizoram and a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards progress and prosperity.