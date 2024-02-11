Mizoram’s top student body cancels school construction plan after government intervention

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Feb 11: The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram’s top student body, cancelled its plans to build a facility at a government primary school in Aizawl, the state capital.

- Advertisement -

The proposal to construct a school at the Government Nepali Primary School, Rangvamual, was initially a response to the school education department’s inability to address the issue of students having to attend classes outside.

The MZP had planned to start building classrooms at the school from February 12. However, after TBC Lalvenchhunga, MLA and Adviser to the CM, intervened, the MZP decided to cancel the construction.

The MLA and the student body met with the Director of the School Education department, who informed them that the school would immediately start building classrooms using Rs. 26 lakhs from the Samagra fund.

The department also assured the MZP that students would temporarily move to the Rangvamual Community Hall until the school building is finished.