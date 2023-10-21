Protest in Aizawl against Congress for nominating Mizo woman who married outside community

AIZAWL, Oct 20: Supporters of students’ organisation Mizo Zirlai
Pawl (MZP) on Friday held a demonstration in Aizawl, protesting
against the Congress for fielding Meriam L Hrangchal in the Lunglei
South constituency as she is a Mizo woman who married a person
from outside the community.
The MZP had in December last year asked all political parties not to
nominate any Mizo woman who is married to a non-Mizo person.
Protesting against the Congress, the MZP said it could not accept
such a politician sitting in the state assembly and representing the
people of Mizoram.
The MZP said that according to the Mizo Customary Law, published
by the state Law and Judicial Department, if a Mizo woman marry
outside the community, she should adopt the culture, tradition and
identity of her husband.
Criticising the Congress, MZP president H Lalthianghlima said the
student body is strongly against “a non-tribal in the assembly
through his wife”.
“We will intensify our agitation to ensure that such Mizo women are
not elected,” he said.
Three resolutions were passed during the protest meeting. Among
these were an appeal to the people to not vote for Mizo women who
marry outside the community and a pledge to fight for the
protection of the Mizo identity.
Defying MZP’s diktat, Congress fielded Hrangchal in the Lunglei South
seat. She married local resident Dipen Zoliana, who belonged to the
Gorkha community, but has adopted Christianity and Mizo identity.
State Congress president Lalsawta said Hrangchal was given
nomination as the party believes that she is an asset to the state.
Congress vice president Lal Thanzara said that unless the Election
Commission rejects her nomination, the party will not replace her as
a candidate in the Lunglei South seat.
Following MZP’s appeal, the BJP on Thursday replaced its candidate
in the Tuivawl constituency. It previously fielded Judy Zohmingliani,
who married a non-Mizo person. (PTI)