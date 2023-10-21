Protest in Aizawl against Congress for nominating Mizo woman who married outside community

AIZAWL, Oct 20: Supporters of students’ organisation Mizo Zirlai

Pawl (MZP) on Friday held a demonstration in Aizawl, protesting

against the Congress for fielding Meriam L Hrangchal in the Lunglei

South constituency as she is a Mizo woman who married a person

from outside the community.

The MZP had in December last year asked all political parties not to

nominate any Mizo woman who is married to a non-Mizo person.

Protesting against the Congress, the MZP said it could not accept

such a politician sitting in the state assembly and representing the

people of Mizoram.

The MZP said that according to the Mizo Customary Law, published

by the state Law and Judicial Department, if a Mizo woman marry

outside the community, she should adopt the culture, tradition and

identity of her husband.

Criticising the Congress, MZP president H Lalthianghlima said the

student body is strongly against “a non-tribal in the assembly

through his wife”.

“We will intensify our agitation to ensure that such Mizo women are

not elected,” he said.

Three resolutions were passed during the protest meeting. Among

these were an appeal to the people to not vote for Mizo women who

marry outside the community and a pledge to fight for the

protection of the Mizo identity.

Defying MZP’s diktat, Congress fielded Hrangchal in the Lunglei South

seat. She married local resident Dipen Zoliana, who belonged to the

Gorkha community, but has adopted Christianity and Mizo identity.

State Congress president Lalsawta said Hrangchal was given

nomination as the party believes that she is an asset to the state.

Congress vice president Lal Thanzara said that unless the Election

Commission rejects her nomination, the party will not replace her as

a candidate in the Lunglei South seat.

Following MZP’s appeal, the BJP on Thursday replaced its candidate

in the Tuivawl constituency. It previously fielded Judy Zohmingliani,

who married a non-Mizo person. (PTI)