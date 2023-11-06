‘Opposition to my nomination influenced by political parties’

LUNGLEI (MIZORAM), Nov 5: Congress candidate for
Mizoram Assembly elections, Meriam L Hrangchal, who was
opposed by a local students’ union for marrying a person
from outside the Mizo community, has claimed that the
resistance was “influenced” by her opponent political parties.
In an interview with PTI, Hrangchal who is contesting from
the Lunglei South constituency termed the students’
organisation Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) as a “pressure group”
and asserted that people in her constituency are not
concerned about her personal choice or family issues.
Hrangchal married local resident Deepen Zoliana, who
belonged to the Gorkha community but has adopted
Christianity and Mizo identity.
“Some political parties supported them (MZP) and there was
political influence to oppose my candidature. They are a
pressure group. There will be pressure groups and NGOs who
will express their opinion, but that does not necessarily mean
they will change things politically,” Hrangchal who is
contesting elections for the first time said.
Such groups spoke about her personal choice and family life,
but people are wise enough to know who loves this land and
who will work for them, the Congress candidate said.
On October 20, supporters of MZP held a demonstration in
Aizawl, protesting against the Congress for fielding Hrangchal
in the Lunglei South constituency as she is a Mizo woman
who married a person from outside the community.
“In my constituency, there is no problem and people have
hopes on me. I am not concerned about it (MZP’s protest) as
I am in the middle of my campaigning. I think they need to be
educated regarding what is their jurisdiction,” she said.
Hrangchal said MZP is a student group and they should focus
on issues related to the community like lack of textbooks till
now while examinations are nearing.
“I am thankful that the Congress party stood by me and
made it a non-issue. Majority of the people have the right
mentality on the issue,” she added.
Mizoram Congress President Lalsawta said Hrangchal was
given nomination as the party believes that she is an “asset”
to the state.
The MZP had in December last year asked all political parties
not to nominate any Mizo woman who is married to a non-
Mizo person.
Talking about her campaigning, Hrangchal said she is
focussing on the basic needs of the people like roads, water,
food, transportation, electricity and education.
“I have promised that I will give Rs 2,000 per month to all the
widows of my constituency. Mizo women are very hard-
working and they take a lot of pain in raising their children.
This support will ease their burden to a large extent,” she
said.
Hrangchal said that this promise is specific to her
constituency only and it will be financed from the MLA Local
Area Development fund.
She also stated that after winning the polls, she will try to
revamp the government schools of the area.
“The government schools are in really bad shape. This has
forced even below poverty line (BPL) families to send their
kids to private schools, thereby affecting their family income.
I was a principal of a government school, which was defunct
and I had transformed it into a model school with the highest
enrollment,” she claimed.
Hrangchal said that she took voluntary retirement around
five years ago after 23 years of service.
Asked about the Congress party’s chances this time,
Hrangchal said: “We will form the government for sure.
People are together this time and they realise that Congress
is the most reliable.”
The Congress is contesting in all the 40 seats. It had won five
seats in the last Assembly election in 2018.
Polling for the Mizoram assembly will be held on November 7
and votes will be counted on December 3. (PTI)