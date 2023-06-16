Mob Torches Union Minister’s Residence as Ethnic Violence Grips Manipur

Imphal, June 16: In a distressing incident that highlights the escalating tensions in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, a mob set fire to the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs, RK Ranjan Singh, late Thursday night.

The violent mob torches Union Minister’s residence amidst a wave of inter-ethnic clashes that have plagued Manipur for over a month, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of life.

Since May 3, Manipur has been engulfed in a series of violent confrontations primarily involving the Meitei and Kuki ethnic communities. These clashes have resulted in a staggering death toll of over 98 individuals and the destruction of property worth lakhs.

Yesterday’s attack on the residence of Union Minister RK Ranjan Singh serves as a stark reminder of the volatile situation prevailing in the state. The incident occurred in the Kongba area of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur, under the cover of darkness. A furious mob, apparently driven by the ongoing conflict, targeted the minister’s residence and set it ablaze.

The latest outbreak of violence has claimed the lives of 11 people, while 14 others have been injured. This fresh wave of killings follows an earlier bout of unrest that took place little more than a month ago, which witnessed entire villages being burned to the ground, resulting in the deaths of dozens and leaving tens of thousands homeless.

In response to the escalating violence, the government has taken measures to contain the situation. Nearly 3 million people in Manipur have been largely cut off from the rest of the country as the government implemented internet restrictions and travel limitations aimed at curbing the spread of violence. However, these measures have led to the isolation of Manipur’s residents, exacerbating their hardships and further complicating efforts to restore normalcy.

The clash between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has deep historical roots and is fueled by a range of factors, including territorial disputes, cultural differences, and political tensions.

Despite the deployment of security forces to maintain law and order, the sporadic outbreaks of violence continue to claim lives and destroy property, posing significant challenges to efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace.

The government’s decision to block internet services and restrict travel is an attempt to regain control over the situation and prevent the escalation of violence. However, it has also hindered communication and access to essential services for Manipur’s residents, further exacerbating their plight.

As Manipur grapples with the devastating consequences of ongoing ethnic violence, urgent and concerted efforts are required from all stakeholders to address the underlying causes of the conflict and promote reconciliation between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The government, civil society organizations, and community leaders must engage in dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to prevent further bloodshed and destruction.