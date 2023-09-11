Mokokchung town youth organisation gets office

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 10: The much needed office chambers of the
Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem (Mokokchung town youth
organisation) was formally dedicated by Rev Dr Bendang
Longkumer, the pastor of Artang Baptist Church on Saturday,
September 9.
The newly dedicated office comprising of a president’s
chamber, a general secretary cum media &publicity office, a
conference hall and a foyer is located in the middle of the town
at Arkong Ward.
The office chambers were refurbished after the RTO,
Mokokchung shifted its office to its new building in Kumlong
ward.
The pastor, Rev Dr Bendang Longkumer, before the dedicatory
prayer, exhorted the MTLT to always keep God in the front
while working for the welfare of the people.
Speaking from the Book of 1 Corinthians 10: 31, the Reverend
encouraged the Mokokchung Town youths to always do
everything for the Glory of God. Additionally, he quoted the
Book of Philippines 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who
strengthens me…”, Reverend Bendang inspired the MTLT to
take strength from the Lord so that they might be bold and
stand in truth as they work for the people.
The first president of MTLT, Imkongsanen Imchen, while
delivering a short speech, delved on the formative history of
the Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem during the early days.
He said that the MTLT had to face of hurdles during the early
days, yet it was the prayer of the parents and the constant
support of the MTLT members who sustained the Telongjem
thus far.
Likewise, he highly appreciated the present office bearers who
have taken the task of opening a dedicated office in the town.
He further encouraged the present MTLT office bearers to
always keep the welfare of the people first, be bold, stand for
the truth and work for the general wellbeing of the people.
The MTLT president, Imnaonen Pongen, while delivering the
welcome address, appreciated all who have contributed
towards the successful opening of the office chambers which
was much needed for an organisation of the MTLT stature
which stands on its motto ‘always vigilant’. He further
acknowledged all the MTLT members and also the citizens who
have generously donated towards the furnishing of the office.
He also deeply appreciated the landlord L. Yanger Aier for
leasing the building to the MTLT for which the Telongjem would
remain ever grateful for their understanding.
Meanwhile, the programme was chaired by general secretary
Imkongchuba Pongen while the assistant general secretary
Moarenba invoked God’s blessings.