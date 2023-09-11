Mokokchung town youth organisation gets office

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 10: The much needed office chambers of the

Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem (Mokokchung town youth

organisation) was formally dedicated by Rev Dr Bendang

Longkumer, the pastor of Artang Baptist Church on Saturday,

September 9.

The newly dedicated office comprising of a president’s

chamber, a general secretary cum media &publicity office, a

conference hall and a foyer is located in the middle of the town

at Arkong Ward.

The office chambers were refurbished after the RTO,

Mokokchung shifted its office to its new building in Kumlong

ward.

The pastor, Rev Dr Bendang Longkumer, before the dedicatory

prayer, exhorted the MTLT to always keep God in the front

while working for the welfare of the people.

Speaking from the Book of 1 Corinthians 10: 31, the Reverend

encouraged the Mokokchung Town youths to always do

everything for the Glory of God. Additionally, he quoted the

Book of Philippines 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who

strengthens me…”, Reverend Bendang inspired the MTLT to

take strength from the Lord so that they might be bold and

stand in truth as they work for the people.

The first president of MTLT, Imkongsanen Imchen, while

delivering a short speech, delved on the formative history of

the Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem during the early days.

He said that the MTLT had to face of hurdles during the early

days, yet it was the prayer of the parents and the constant

support of the MTLT members who sustained the Telongjem

thus far.

Likewise, he highly appreciated the present office bearers who

have taken the task of opening a dedicated office in the town.

He further encouraged the present MTLT office bearers to

always keep the welfare of the people first, be bold, stand for

the truth and work for the general wellbeing of the people.

The MTLT president, Imnaonen Pongen, while delivering the

welcome address, appreciated all who have contributed

towards the successful opening of the office chambers which

was much needed for an organisation of the MTLT stature

which stands on its motto ‘always vigilant’. He further

acknowledged all the MTLT members and also the citizens who

have generously donated towards the furnishing of the office.

He also deeply appreciated the landlord L. Yanger Aier for

leasing the building to the MTLT for which the Telongjem would

remain ever grateful for their understanding.

Meanwhile, the programme was chaired by general secretary

Imkongchuba Pongen while the assistant general secretary

Moarenba invoked God’s blessings.