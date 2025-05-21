MP Rebia inspects Naharlagun Railway Station

NAHARLAGUN, May 20: Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia paid a surprise visit to the Naharlagun railway station on Monday to assess its condition and services. He was accompanied by Roger Nabam Hina, member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (Rangiya Division).

During the inspection, Rebia expressed serious concern over the lack of cleanliness at the station and urged both railway authorities and passengers to maintain hygiene and ensure the station remains clean and welcoming.

Highlighting increasing passenger demand, Rebia called for the daily operation of the Shatabdi Express between Itanagar and Guwahati. He also urged the Railways to provide halt stations at Gumto for both the Shatabdi Express and the Vistadome train, noting the potential benefits for commuters from surrounding areas.

Additionally, Rebia pressed for the urgent introduction of a new long-distance train connecting Naharlagun to southern India, to improve regional connectivity.

Interacting with the station master, Rebia assured that he would personally raise these issues with the Union Minister of Railways. He also expressed dismay over the dilapidated condition of the road connecting the railway station to the national highway, calling for its immediate repair.

The visit underscored Rebia’s commitment to addressing public infrastructure challenges and enhancing travel convenience for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. (Agencies)