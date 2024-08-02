28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 2, 2024
Indian Railways Extends Special Train Services to Meet Rising Passenger Demand

Indian Railways announces the extension of special train services to address increasing passenger demand, enhancing connectivity and convenience for travelers.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Pune, India - October 02 2020: Diesel locomotive hauling a passenger train near Pune India.
HT Digital

August 2, Friday: Indian Railways has announced the extension of its special train services to address the growing passenger demand. This move aims to enhance connectivity and provide greater convenience for travelers across the country.

The extended services will cover key routes that have seen a surge in passenger traffic, particularly in regions with limited transportation options. The decision comes in response to feedback from passengers and stakeholders, highlighting the need for more frequent and accessible train services.

Indian Railways has ensured that these special trains are equipped with modern amenities to enhance passenger comfort. The services will include both express and local trains, catering to various travel needs and preferences. Timetables have been adjusted to optimize scheduling and reduce wait times, making travel more efficient.

The extended special train services are part of Indian Railways’ broader initiative to improve the overall travel experience for passengers. This includes ongoing efforts to upgrade infrastructure, enhance safety measures, and introduce innovative technologies to streamline operations.

Passengers are encouraged to take advantage of the extended services and book their tickets through the official Indian Railways website or mobile app. The railway authorities are committed to continuously monitoring and adjusting services based on passenger feedback to ensure optimal service delivery.

This extension of special train services reflects Indian Railways’ dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its passengers and supporting the nation’s transportation network.

