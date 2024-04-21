MPCC president alleges of booth rigging

IMPHAL, April 20: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Keisham Meghachandra came out with a strong allegation of rampant booth rigging and other electoral malpractices in several police stations across Thanga constituency in Bishnupur district, Heingang, Kiyamgei and Andro assembly constituency in Imphal East district.

On the other hand, BJP Manipur Pradesh has filed complaints with the ECI, CEO Manipur and concerned ROs against INC candidate Dr Angomcha Bimol Akoijam while alleging of violating the election model code of conduct and discouraging conduct of free and fair election.

In the complaints, the BJP alleged that the INC candidate forcibly entered different polling stations along with his large number of supporters and disrupted the election atmosphere while compromising free and fair conduct of voting.

In the meantime, amid the allegations of armed miscreants indulging in unlawful activities at various polling stations were members of the group, Arambai Tenggol today clarified that it has not given any instructions to indulge in this kind of activities by using its name during the Lok Sabha elections.

The clarification was made while reacting to various viral videos accusing the members of the group involved in the gun violence incidents.

The Arambai Tenggol said it could be the handiwork of the workers of MLAs or the candidates contesting the polls as Arambai Tenggol has nothing to do with the incidents.

The Arambai Tengol said police must arrest those responsible for perpetrating such activities and take actions against them under the due process of law, while adding that Arambai Tenggol is doing its utmost best to find out those who are misusing its name. (NNN)