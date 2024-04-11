INC election agent lodged complaint against BLO in Manipur

IMPHAL, April 10: An election agent of Indian National Congress (INC) candidate in Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency has lodged a complaint accusing a Booth Level Officer (BLO) of giving undue influence on an elderly woman who cast her vote under the special provision for elderly citizens.

Electors who are above 85 years of age (AVSC) and those suffering from 40 percent disability (AVPD) have started voting for the 18th Lok Sabha election through postal ballots. The exercise commenced on Sunday in almost all the districts under the supervision of respective District Election Officers (DEOs).

In a complaint lodged to the Imphal East DEO by an election agent of the INC in the fray from the Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency on April 7, it is alleged the BLO of Chingmeirong Mamang Leikai exerted undue influence while an elderly woman cast her vote under the special provision for aged senior citizens.

The agent alleged that the BLO insisted the 93-year-old woman cast her vote in favour of the candidate listed as sl. No. 2. The said BLO further told her that she would be rewarded with money to buy fish.

Pertinently, the candidate in the sl. no. 2 is Thounaojam Basanta Singh of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The agent, in his complaint, drew the attention of the DEO to take up necessary action to ensure free and fair election.

Meanwhile, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India as well as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manipur on violation of election Model Code of Conduct by the incumbent government in the state.

In the complaint, the MPCC despite the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the state government continued to issue notification for filling up vacant posts in the government departments.

It alleged that Bishnupur district employment exchange on March 28 issued a notice for sponsoring of filling 1140 posts of pre-primary teachers on contract basis under the Directorate of Education (S) Manipur government.

The Social Welfare department also issued a notice on April 1 regarding extension of last date for application form submission for availing financial assistance under “Ima Nongthangliema Yaipha Tengbang Scheme” for women, the MPCC pointed out.

The MPCC further alleged release of funds under Prime Minister Awaj Yojana(G) despite the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The MPCC, in its complaint, sought legal actions to be taken up against the violators of the model code of conduct. (NNN)