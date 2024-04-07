MPCC releases manifersto for upcoming LS polls

IMPHAL, April 6: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday released its manifesto for the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

The manifesto was released by MPCC president K Meghachandra in the presence of leaders and workers of not only the Congress party but also other parties of INDIA bloc Manipur unit at Congress Bhavan, Imphal.

Among others, the manifesto promised to resolve the crisis of Manipur.

Talking to the media after releasing the manifesto, MPCC president K Meghachandra said that the situation in Manipur has gone from bad to worse due to the neglect of the BJP/NDA government.

He said that in the manifesto, the party pledged swift action, including the removal of the present state government, establishment of a reconciliation commission to foster unity among communities, and ensuring compensation and redress for victims of the conflict.

He said that if Congress comes to power at the Centre after the elections, integration of youths who are defending the villages into the state force will be considered.

An inquiry commission to hold individuals accountable for past atrocities will also be constituted, he said.

The MPCC president informed that INDIA bloc has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding the alleged distribution of money to voters and also congregation of large numbers of people near the residences of MLAs of the ruling parties including at the official residences of incumbent chief minister.

The INDIA bloc also highlighted continuation of job recruitment drives in various departments of the state government, he said, while alleging that all these actions violated the Model Code of Conduct which has been in force in the state after the announcement of the poll schedules. (NNN)