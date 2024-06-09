27.2 C
New govt formed by NDA will not be stable: MPCC

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 8:  The new government to be formed by the NDA will not be a stable one, according to Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president K Meghachandra.

Addressing a press conference here recently, he said that fighting for portfolios before the formation of the government is a clear sign of having an unstable government at the Centre.

“The BJP-led NDA government will not last long. The unstable government will fall soon and those who come out from the NDA alliance will join the INDIA bloc”, he added.

The MPCC chief claimed that the recent election results which gave a clear mandate to the Congress showed that the people of Manipur have no more faith in the BJP and its hate politics.

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP-led government in the state has failed on all fronts. The recent remark of BJP’s ex-MP Dr RK Ranjan who was also the Union minister of state for external affairs and education has also admitted that the failure of the BJP-led government in the state was the main reason behind people rejecting the BJP.

Meanwhile, Meghachandra informed that a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be convened in New Delhi on June 8 and he himself, former chief minister O Ibobi Singh and two newly elected MPs from the state will attend the meeting.

During the meeting, they will highlight the prevailing protracted crisis in the state to draw the attention of the AICC leaders to include it as a main agenda of the INDIA bloc and take the issue seriously at the national level.

The MPCC will continue to press the leadership of the INDIA bloc to work with utmost priority on the prevailing more than a year-old crisis in the state and to resolve the crisis, he added. (NNN)

