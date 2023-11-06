MTLT backs ACOVA ‘chakka bandh’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 5: Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem

(MTLT) extended support on the “chakka bandh” called by All

Commercial Vehicle Owners Association (ACVOA).

In a press release, MTLT president, Imnaonen Pongen and

general secretary, Imkongchuba Pongen said that the

demand of ACOVA was justified as they had rendered their

service in the last Assembly Election 2023, adding that the

government should give them what was due at the earliest.

MTLT said that the government should also take into

consideration as commercial vehicles would be requisitioned

for duty during the upcoming Lok Shaba election 2024.

While pointing out that bandh was disturbing the economic

wellbeing of Mokokchung Town, MTLT expressed hope that

public should not suffer and appealed to the government to

solve the issue at the earliest.