MTLT backs ACOVA ‘chakka bandh’

Northeast
HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 5: Mokokchung Town Lanur Telongjem
(MTLT) extended support on the “chakka bandh” called by All
Commercial Vehicle Owners Association (ACVOA).
In a press release, MTLT president, Imnaonen Pongen and
general secretary, Imkongchuba Pongen said that the
demand of ACOVA was justified as they had rendered their
service in the last Assembly Election 2023, adding that the
government should give them what was due at the earliest.

MTLT said that the government should also take into
consideration as commercial vehicles would be requisitioned
for duty during the upcoming Lok Shaba election 2024.
While pointing out that bandh was disturbing the economic
wellbeing of Mokokchung Town, MTLT expressed hope that
public should not suffer and appealed to the government to
solve the issue at the earliest.

