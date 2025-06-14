Mumbai Police Rescue Kidnapped Businessman, Arrest Three in Nagaland

HT Digital

KOHIMA, JUNE 14: In a thrilling rescue mission, the Mumbai police have arrested three people in Nagaland on charges of kidnapping a 66-year-old businessman from Badlapur, which is part of Maharashtra’s Thane district.

- Advertisement -

The businessman was allegedly invited to Dimapur, Nagaland, on the promise of a fat deal involving land and bamboo business. Once there, however, he was physically abused and threatened with elimination if he did not deliver a ransom of ₹1.5 crore, the police reported.

The episode was unearthed on June 7 when the businessman’s son came to the Parksite police station to complain that his father had gone missing. A kidnapping and related offences case was immediately filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

At the same time, the Ghatkopar branch of the Mumbai Crime Branch initiated an independent investigation. Moving with speed, the unit sent a team to Nagaland, which managed to rescue the businessman and catch hold of the three accused persons involved in the kidnapping. After being arrested, the suspects were committed to police custody to await June 16, when their investigations will continue.

The authorities are now investigating the case further to reveal more about it.