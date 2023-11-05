Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 4: A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested

from Mizoram’s Champhai district for possessing heroin worth

Rs 2 crore, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and

the excise department carried out a joint operation at Tlangsam

area in the district, she said.

During the operation, 295.2 gm of heroin was recovered from

the possession of the accused, the official said.

She added that the Myanmar national and the seized

contraband worth Rs 2 crore were handed over to the

department in Champhai for further legal proceedings. (PTI)