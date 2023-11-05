Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 2 crore in Mizoram

AIZAWL, Nov 4: A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested
from Mizoram’s Champhai district for possessing heroin worth
Rs 2 crore, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and
the excise department carried out a joint operation at Tlangsam
area in the district, she said.
During the operation, 295.2 gm of heroin was recovered from
the possession of the accused, the official said.
She added that the Myanmar national and the seized
contraband worth Rs 2 crore were handed over to the
department in Champhai for further legal proceedings. (PTI)
