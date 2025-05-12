27 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 12, 2025
type here...

N Biren Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to BSF Martyr Deepak Chingakham

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 11: The BJP Manipur state unit and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh has paid an emotional tribute to Border Security Force (BSF) Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district.

- Advertisement -

The brave soldier from Yairipok in Manipur’s Thoubal district was martyred in the early hours of May 11, 2025, after battling critical wounds inflicted by enemy fire on May 10.

Related Posts:

Taking to social media platform X, N Biren Singh — himself a former BSF personnel — expressed his deep sorrow and respect for the fallen hero. “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who received fatal injuries in cross-border firing from Pakistan in the R S Pura sector and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he wrote.

Biren hailed Deepak as a “proud son of Manipur,” whose courage and dedication reflected the steadfast commitment of the Manipuri-Meitei people to the nation’s defense.

Singh also saluted the tireless service and bravery of India’s armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s borders.

- Advertisement -

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Deepak Chingakham’s grieving family, assuring them of all possible support from the state and the BJP. “His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride,” he affirmed, emphasizing the collective gratitude of Manipur and the entire nation.

The untimely death of Constable Deepak Chingakham has left the people of Manipur in deep mourning, triggering an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt tributes. His martyrdom serves as a poignant reminder of the constant challenges faced by India’s border security forces and the ultimate price many pay in the line of duty.

View all stories
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner
Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM Sarma Credits BJP’s Panchayat Poll Win to Strong Leadership,...

The Hills Times -
Top 6 Mango Markets in India 6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway 7 Best Honeymoon Destinations in India During Summer Top Comforting South Indian Dishes For A Light Dinner