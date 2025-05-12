N Biren Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute to BSF Martyr Deepak Chingakham

HT Digital

IMPHAL, MAY 11: The BJP Manipur state unit and former Chief Minister N Biren Singh has paid an emotional tribute to Border Security Force (BSF) Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who succumbed to injuries sustained during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the R S Pura sector of Jammu district.

The brave soldier from Yairipok in Manipur’s Thoubal district was martyred in the early hours of May 11, 2025, after battling critical wounds inflicted by enemy fire on May 10.

Taking to social media platform X, N Biren Singh — himself a former BSF personnel — expressed his deep sorrow and respect for the fallen hero. “Deeply saddened by the martyrdom of BSF Braveheart Constable (GD) Deepak Chingakham, who received fatal injuries in cross-border firing from Pakistan in the R S Pura sector and made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” he wrote.

Biren hailed Deepak as a “proud son of Manipur,” whose courage and dedication reflected the steadfast commitment of the Manipuri-Meitei people to the nation’s defense.

Singh also saluted the tireless service and bravery of India’s armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices in safeguarding the country’s borders.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to Deepak Chingakham’s grieving family, assuring them of all possible support from the state and the BJP. “His sacrifice will always be remembered with honour and pride,” he affirmed, emphasizing the collective gratitude of Manipur and the entire nation.

The untimely death of Constable Deepak Chingakham has left the people of Manipur in deep mourning, triggering an outpouring of condolences and heartfelt tributes. His martyrdom serves as a poignant reminder of the constant challenges faced by India’s border security forces and the ultimate price many pay in the line of duty.