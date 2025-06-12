Naga delegation begins historic repatriation process of ancestral remains from Oxford Museum

DIMAPUR, June 11: Naga elders and leaders from various ‘Naga tribe hohos’, accompanied by members of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and Recover, Restore, and Decolonise (RRaD), met with the administration of the Pitt-Rivers Museum (PRM) at the University of Oxford to initiate the repatriation process of Naga ancestral human remains that had been displayed in the museum until 2020 on June 9, according to a press release by the FNR.

The Naga delegation was welcomed into the museum by Director, Professor Dr Laura van Broekhoven and members of her staff from PRM, the press note also said.

”It has been a long journey to get to this moment”, said Prof van Broekhoven, as she welcomed the delegation.

“I am very pleased we are now at this moment of the process, that we were able to welcome all of you to Oxford”, she stated.

Prof van Broekhoven added that “…over a century ago, the first Naga ancestral human remains were donated by (John Henry) Hutton to the Pitt Rivers Museum. Many others followed later. These ancestral remains have been in our care since then. We know that this week will be one that we will both feel grief and sadness when looking back on that past, and also we will feel hope as we work towards reconciliation and healing in the future. I hope we can support and hold each other throughout this process”, the press release also said.

In response to the welcome, Reverend Dr Ellen Konyak Jamir, coordinator of RRaD and member of FNR, stated that the Naga delegation had arrived with hearts heavy with history, the press release stated.

She explained that their presence represents a sacred journey that began five years ago to repatriate the physical remains of Naga ancestors who were taken away and have resided within the walls of PRM for generations.

Acknowledging the complex and painful colonial past that led to their presence here, Dr Konyak-Jamir remarked, “We recognise and express our sincere appreciation for the PRM’s commitment to change, and ethical stewardship.”

She praised their courage in confronting complicated histories and their dedication to the process of repatriation.

“We come with hope in the process, may this journey appease our ancestors and our communities,” Dr Konyak-Jamir said, as she requested Dr Visier Sanyü, an elder from FNR, to share the Indigenous chant before the process began, the FNR press release added

Dr Sanyü’s chant, titled “Our Ancestor”, alluded to the parting of the Naga ancestor from the creator.

The verse concluded with the hope that the ancestor would be reunited with the creator and aid in healing the wounds of the past.

The keynote address was delivered by Thejao Vihienuo, president of the Angami Public Organisation, who reminded the audience of the history of the Nagas living between the Brahmaputra and Chindwin rivers.

Vihienuo emphasised that the Nagas were never conquered until the British invaded their land in the nineteenth century and divided their ancestral domain.

“We have embarked on this historic journey, not only for the repatriation of our ancestors but also as a journey towards the process of decolonisation,” he added.

He acknowledged that the ancestral remains displayed in the museum had conveyed the history of the Naga people in silence, the press release also said.

“We are proud of these ancestors and are here to pay our respectful homage to them,” he said.

“Nagas are aware we cannot undo the past. But…we are confident that this process of repatriation will go a long way in healing the wounds of all the people involved,” he concluded, the FNR press statement further said.

The Naga delegation then went to the room where the ancestral remains had been placed for them.

This was the first time such a delegation had been granted access to the remains since they were removed from the display room.

Chanting an incantation to the Blue Sky Father and Mother Earth, Nepuni Piku from FNR, invoked the name of the almighty and announced the presence of the delegation before the ancestral remains to pay homage and respect.

He asked for their goodwill and requested that the ancestors bless those who had come to take them back home, the press note also said.

The delegation then laid shawls in homage as a mark of respect to the ancestral remains. This brought the opening day’s events to a close, the press note also stated.

The delegation will be in Oxford for the week to strengthen the process of reclaiming Naga history and repatriation of the ancestral human remains, the FNR press note added. (NNN)