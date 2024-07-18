31 C
Nagaland BJP appeals for early solution to Naga political issue

KOHIMA, July 17: The BJP’s Nagaland unit appealed to the Centre and the Naga groups to expedite the process of finalising the Naga political solution for lasting peace and all-round development of the state.

A resolution in this regard was adopted on Tuesday at the party’s extended state executive meeting held in Dimapur in the presence of Union shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Supporting an early, inclusive and honourable solution to the decades-old Naga political issue, the state BJP appealed to the Centre and the negotiating parties “to expedite the process of finalisation so that there can be lasting peace in Nagaland which will positively facilitate the process of all-round development and economic upliftment of the state in the near future”.

The Centre inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups in 2017.

However, with NSCN-IM remaining adamant on its demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas, the final solution could not be arrived at.

The BJP state executive also resolved to support the demand for appointment of deputy chairpersons in urban local bodies in the state.

To strengthen the party at the grassroots level, it resolved to complete the formation of booth-level committees in the state before the next executive meeting in Tuensang district in November. (PTI)

