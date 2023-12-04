Nagaland board announces HSLC, HSSLC exam schedules for 2024

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 3: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education

(NBSE) on Sunday announced Class X and Class XII exam

schedules for 2024.

While the HSSLC examination 2024 will be held from February

12 to March 6, the HSLC examination 2024 will take place from

February 13 to February 23.

The board, in a notification, said for the HSSLC Examination, a

total of 17,907 candidates has been enrolled from Arts

(14,311), Commerce (969) and Science (2,623) streams. These

candidates will take the exam at 68 examination centres.

Additionally, 274 candidates will appear under the

compartmental category in 13 examination centres.

For the HSLC examination 2024, 22,152 candidates have been

registered to appear at 95 examination centres. A total of 449

candidates will take the HSLC compartmental examination 2024

in 15 examination centres.

The Class XI promotion examination 2024 will be conducted

from February 12 alongside the HSSLC examination. A total of

20,166 students have enrolled for Class XI exam, and they will

appear for it in 185 registered higher secondary schools across

the State.

The examination routines are available on the board’s

portal www.nbsenl.edu.in. The board has asked the heads of

institutions, teachers and students to download the schedules

from the portal and plan their study schedules accordingly.