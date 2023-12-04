Nagaland board announces HSLC, HSSLC exam schedules for 2024

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Dec 3: The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education
(NBSE) on Sunday announced Class X and Class XII exam
schedules for 2024.
While the HSSLC examination 2024 will be held from February
12 to March 6, the HSLC examination 2024 will take place from
February 13 to February 23.
The board, in a notification, said for the HSSLC Examination, a
total of 17,907 candidates has been enrolled from Arts
(14,311), Commerce (969) and Science (2,623) streams. These
candidates will take the exam at 68 examination centres.
Additionally, 274 candidates will appear under the
compartmental category in 13 examination centres.
For the HSLC examination 2024, 22,152 candidates have been
registered to appear at 95 examination centres. A total of 449
candidates will take the HSLC compartmental examination 2024
in 15 examination centres.
The Class XI promotion examination 2024 will be conducted
from February 12 alongside the HSSLC examination. A total of
20,166 students have enrolled for Class XI exam, and they will
appear for it in 185 registered higher secondary schools across
the State.
The examination routines are available on the board’s
portal www.nbsenl.edu.in. The board has asked the heads of
institutions, teachers and students to download the schedules
from the portal and plan their study schedules accordingly.