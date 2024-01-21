Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC exam 2024 schedules

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 20: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) on Saturday announced the schedules for the HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2024.

- Advertisement -

In a notification, the board said the HSLC Examination 2024 will commence from February 13 till February 23 while the HSSLC Examination 2024 will be held from February 12 to March 6.

In the HSSLC Examination, a total of 17,911 candidates are enrolled (Arts – 14,167, Commerce – 949 and Science – 2,521). They will be appearing from 68 examination centres. Altogether 274 candidates will be appearing under compartmental category in 20 compartmental examination centres.

A total of 22,136 candidates will be appearing in the HSLC Examination 2024 from 95 examination centres. Out of them, 449 candidates will also be appearing in the HSLC Compartmental Examination 2024 from 16 examination centres.

The board added that the Class XI Promotion Examination 2024 will also start from February 12 to March 6. A total of 20166 students will be appearing in the Class XI Promotion Examination 2024 in 185 registered higher secondary schools across the state.

- Advertisement -

The notification said the design of question papers and blueprint of question papers for HSLC and HSSLC Examinations 2024 has been uploaded in the board’s portal www.nbsenl.edu.in in December 2023 to familiarise the students with the question pattern so that they can do their preparations accordingly. The board reminded the heads of institutions and teachers to visit the portal and check the designs and blueprint of the subjects and guide the students.

It also reminded the heads of institutions that utmost care must be taken to see that no error is committed while uploading the internal assessment marks of the students in the portal as and when it is opened for submission of the marks. They must verify and ensure that the correct internal marks are uploaded in the Board’s portal, the board added.