1 st NSCCI concludes in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Sept 21: The 1st Northeastern States Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Conclave
(NSCCI) came to a close at Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland, following three
days of productive discussions and insights. The event, hosted by the Confederation of Nagaland
Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) from September 18, was graced by esteemed guests and
leaders, including Advisor to the Nagaland chief minister and chairman of Investment & Development
Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha.
In his closing speech, Abu Metha expressed his appreciation for the successful hosting of the conclave
and commended the delegates who had gathered from across the northeastern region. He
acknowledged the value of their ideas and suggestions for future plans.
Abu Metha reflected on Nagaland’s journey and highlighted the state’s contributions to the nation’s
development despite facing numerous challenges. He emphasized the importance of progress and
equitable development across the region, creating opportunities for youth to excel in various fields.
Technology was a central theme in Abu Metha’s speech, where he emphasized its transformative impact
on human lives. He urged government leaders and stakeholders to harness technology for improved
living standards and efficient service delivery.
Discussing the geographical advantage of the Northeast, Abu Metha highlighted its role as a gateway for
both eastern and western regions. He encouraged the business community to recognize this dynamic
and shape the narrative accordingly.
Abu Metha also emphasized the tourism sector’s potential in the Northeast, which can significantly
contribute to the economy. He noted the growth projections for the Indian tourism industry and
emphasized its role in the region’s economic growth.
Furthermore, Abu Metha called for collaboration among the Northeastern states, emphasizing unity
over competition. He stressed the importance of identifying strengths, understanding weaknesses, and
overcoming differences to unite as one region, contributing to India’s rise as a global power.
In conclusion, Abu Metha assured the delegates of the Nagaland government’s support to strengthen
the Northeast. He urged all delegates to work together with a spirit of unity and collaboration to
contribute to India’s growth.
The program featured special song performances and acknowledgment of participants. Discussions on
the closing day focused on devising action plans for implementation, and certificates and mementos
were presented to all stakeholders from the eight northeastern states in recognition of their
participation. (NNN)