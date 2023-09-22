1 st NSCCI concludes in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Sept 21: The 1st Northeastern States Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business Conclave

(NSCCI) came to a close at Niathu Resort in Chumoukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland, following three

days of productive discussions and insights. The event, hosted by the Confederation of Nagaland

Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CNCCI) from September 18, was graced by esteemed guests and

leaders, including Advisor to the Nagaland chief minister and chairman of Investment & Development

Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha.

In his closing speech, Abu Metha expressed his appreciation for the successful hosting of the conclave

and commended the delegates who had gathered from across the northeastern region. He

acknowledged the value of their ideas and suggestions for future plans.

Abu Metha reflected on Nagaland’s journey and highlighted the state’s contributions to the nation’s

development despite facing numerous challenges. He emphasized the importance of progress and

equitable development across the region, creating opportunities for youth to excel in various fields.

Technology was a central theme in Abu Metha’s speech, where he emphasized its transformative impact

on human lives. He urged government leaders and stakeholders to harness technology for improved

living standards and efficient service delivery.

Discussing the geographical advantage of the Northeast, Abu Metha highlighted its role as a gateway for

both eastern and western regions. He encouraged the business community to recognize this dynamic

and shape the narrative accordingly.

Abu Metha also emphasized the tourism sector’s potential in the Northeast, which can significantly

contribute to the economy. He noted the growth projections for the Indian tourism industry and

emphasized its role in the region’s economic growth.

Furthermore, Abu Metha called for collaboration among the Northeastern states, emphasizing unity

over competition. He stressed the importance of identifying strengths, understanding weaknesses, and

overcoming differences to unite as one region, contributing to India’s rise as a global power.

In conclusion, Abu Metha assured the delegates of the Nagaland government’s support to strengthen

the Northeast. He urged all delegates to work together with a spirit of unity and collaboration to

contribute to India’s growth.

The program featured special song performances and acknowledgment of participants. Discussions on

the closing day focused on devising action plans for implementation, and certificates and mementos

were presented to all stakeholders from the eight northeastern states in recognition of their

participation. (NNN)