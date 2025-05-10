Nagaland: CNC calls 7-day special prayer and fasting

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 9: The Council of Nagalim Churches (CNC) on Friday called for a seven-day special prayer and fasting programme for all the national workers.

CNC general secretary Rev. Seksim Kasar, in a release, said the prayer and fasting was called in response to a solemn prophecy concerning the spiritual and moral condition of “Nagalim”,

“The prophetic message warns of impending destruction should the Naga people continue in their moral decay, spiritual decline, corruption, and betrayal of divine principles. These are grievous offenses before God and cannot be tolerated indefinitely,” the release said.

It said a call to repentance has been issued to all Nagas to humble themselves and return to God, seeking His mercy and intervention.

The CNC leadership urged all the national workers across all units, regions, and departments to participate in the week-long period of consecration and intercession, believing that fervent prayers, as in the past, can once again prevail.

“It is a critical time for the NSCN to stand in the spiritual gap not only for Nagalim but also for India as well,” the CBC said.

It listed 30 prayer points to be followed during the week such as confession for forgiveness of national sin, honourable conclusion of the Indo-Naga peace process at the earliest, prayer for the Indian authorities and the Indian army for their integrity and peaceful resolution of the Indo-Naga political issue, prayer for divine guidance and wisdom to collective leadership of the NSCN, prayer for the Nagas serving in Indian armed forces, civil services, diplomacy, education, and other fields that they may always love their nation etc.