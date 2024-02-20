16.1 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
type here...

Nagaland Congress stages protest against IT Department

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Feb 19: As part of the nationwide protest, Nagaland Congress on Monday staged a silent protest outside the income tax office in Dimapur against the freezing of the party’s bank accounts.

Nagaland Congress president S Supongmeren Jamir claimed that with the Lok Sabha elections just a few months away, it is a politically motivated agenda to suppress democracy in the country.

- Advertisement -

“Since the Parliamentary election is coming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are afraid of the activities of the Congress and INDIA bloc,” he said while addressing the media on the sidelines of the protest.

The Congress’ main bank accounts were frozen on Friday over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore but an I-T appellate tribunal later allowed it to operate them, pending a further hearing next week, a huge relief for the party which said the move had impacted all political activity.

The Congress is trying to restore democracy but the BJP government is totally against it, Jamir asserted.

BJP through its ideological parent RSS is trying to do away with secularism in the country, he claimed.

- Advertisement -

The NPCC president also stated that the Congress will put up a candidate for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Nagaland. (PTI)

Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Drug menace, increasing suicides more serious than militancy: VPP legislator

The Hills Times - 0
Best Places to Visit in Summer in India 10 Beautiful Waterfalls In India Nagaland Villages Are Hotbeds Of Culture And Nature 10 Unique Animals That Are Found Only In Australia 10 UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites In India