31.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 15, 2025
type here...

Nagaland evicts encroachers from Dimapur airport land

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 13: The Nagaland government on Friday carried out an eviction drive at Dimapur airport land in Diphupar village to reclaim approximately 17.9 acres of land illegally occupied by 22 individuals.

- Advertisement -

A total of 24 structures, including four RCC buildings, three semi-concrete structures, and 17 thatched houses were dismantled during the eviction drive.

Related Posts:

During a press briefing after the eviction drive, Chumokedima DC Polan John said the district administrations of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and police, along with all relevant departments, carried out the eviction drive in the presence of independent observers from tribal bodies and civil society organizations of both Dimapur and Chümoukedima and independent witnesses such as the village councils of neighbouring areas.

John said the exercise pertained to the eviction of 22 individuals who were in illegal occupation of the Dimapur airport land.

The Gauhati High Court, Principal Bench, in Civil Revision Petition (CRP) number 104/2024, by an order dated May 27, 2025, quashed and set aside the temporary injunction granted to the encroachers, which enabled the district administrations of Dimapur and Chumoukedima to execute the eviction orders dated December 21, 2019, and December 11, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang said there was no resistance from the evictees. He said most of the structures had already been voluntarily dismantled by the occupants.

He added that a five-day grace period was granted to the encroachers before the final eviction took place.

Chang said the land in question was purchased by the state government and handed over to the Airport Authority of India.

8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon
10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light Tokyo’s 10 Most Beautiful Cherry Blossom Viewing Spots 8 Hidden Himalayan Getaways Perfect For A Peaceful Escape 10 National Parks In India That Are Perfect To Visit During The Monsoon