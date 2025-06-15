Nagaland evicts encroachers from Dimapur airport land

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 13: The Nagaland government on Friday carried out an eviction drive at Dimapur airport land in Diphupar village to reclaim approximately 17.9 acres of land illegally occupied by 22 individuals.

A total of 24 structures, including four RCC buildings, three semi-concrete structures, and 17 thatched houses were dismantled during the eviction drive.

During a press briefing after the eviction drive, Chumokedima DC Polan John said the district administrations of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and police, along with all relevant departments, carried out the eviction drive in the presence of independent observers from tribal bodies and civil society organizations of both Dimapur and Chümoukedima and independent witnesses such as the village councils of neighbouring areas.

John said the exercise pertained to the eviction of 22 individuals who were in illegal occupation of the Dimapur airport land.

The Gauhati High Court, Principal Bench, in Civil Revision Petition (CRP) number 104/2024, by an order dated May 27, 2025, quashed and set aside the temporary injunction granted to the encroachers, which enabled the district administrations of Dimapur and Chumoukedima to execute the eviction orders dated December 21, 2019, and December 11, 2020.

Dimapur DC Tinojongshi Chang said there was no resistance from the evictees. He said most of the structures had already been voluntarily dismantled by the occupants.

He added that a five-day grace period was granted to the encroachers before the final eviction took place.

Chang said the land in question was purchased by the state government and handed over to the Airport Authority of India.