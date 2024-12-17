Nagaland Governor commemorates Vijay Diwas

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: On the momentous occasion of Vijay Diwas a commemorative event was held at the Zakhama Military Station with a series of heartfelt tributes and vibrant festivities orchestrated by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army wherein Governor, La Ganesan was the chief guest.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn wreath-laying at the Orchid War Memorial, where the Governor paying homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. On the occasion a display of cultural richness and patriotic fervour by the students of Loyola School, Zakhama captivated the attendees with a mesmerizing traditional Galo dance and an evocative mime performance. An exhilarating Khukri dance was also performed by the brave soldiers, showcasing an unwavering spirit.

As the Chief Guest of this illustrious event, Ganesan was warmly welcomed by the station commander, Zakhama Military Station. In a moving gesture of gratitude and respect, the Governor honoured veterans of 1971 Indo-Pak War and paid tribute to the parents of Kargil war hero Capt N Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), along with Veer Naris from Nagaland. The day also provided an opportunity for the Governor to engage with serving soldiers and their families.

Vijay Diwas marks a significant day in Indian history, commemorating the resounding victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This historic conflict, lasted 13 days, culminated in an extraordinary triumph for India and led to the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in East Pakistan, known as Bangladesh, since then.