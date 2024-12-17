13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
type here...

Nagaland Governor commemorates Vijay Diwas

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 16: On the momentous occasion of Vijay Diwas a commemorative event was held at the Zakhama Military Station with a series of heartfelt tributes and vibrant festivities orchestrated by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army wherein Governor, La Ganesan was the chief guest.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony commenced with a solemn wreath-laying at the Orchid War Memorial, where the Governor paying homage to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. On the occasion a display of cultural richness and patriotic fervour by the students of Loyola School, Zakhama captivated the attendees with a mesmerizing traditional Galo dance and an evocative mime performance. An exhilarating Khukri dance was also performed by the brave soldiers, showcasing an unwavering spirit.

Related Posts:

As the Chief Guest of this illustrious event, Ganesan was warmly welcomed by the station commander, Zakhama Military Station. In a moving gesture of gratitude and respect, the Governor honoured veterans of 1971 Indo-Pak War and paid tribute to the parents of Kargil war hero Capt N Kenguruse, MVC (Posthumous), along with Veer Naris from Nagaland. The day also provided an opportunity for the Governor to engage with serving soldiers and their families.

Vijay Diwas marks a significant day in Indian history, commemorating the resounding victory over Pakistan during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. This historic conflict, lasted 13 days, culminated in an extraordinary triumph for India and led to the surrender of approximately 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in East Pakistan, known as Bangladesh, since then.

10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024
5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tabla will never sound like this ever again: Shankar Mahadevan remembers...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Remote Tourist Destinations To Explore This New Year 7 Places In Kashmir To Experience Snowfall In January 10 Beach Destinations In India Perfect For Winter Sun-Seekers 10 Stunning Waterfalls in Visit Meghalaya During Winter 5 Of Janhvi Kapoor’s Iconic Fashionable Looks In 2024