Indian Army commemorates 78th infantry day in Manipur and Nagaland

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: The Indian Army commemorated the valour and sacrifices of the brave Infantry soldiers by organising numerous ceremonies held at Leimakhong Military Station, Manipur and at Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland on the occasion of the 78th Infantry Day also celebrated as the Shaurya Diwas to commemorate the successful landing of Indian Army at Srinagar Airfield on 27 October 1947, to denying Kashmir to the invading Pakistani Tribals and forces. The battle of 1947 was the first successful military operation of the Independent India.

To mark the occasion solemn wreath-laying ceremonies were performed at the war memorials in Leimakhong and Zakhama honoring and remembering the courage of fallen heroes of Infantry, the ultimate. A special documentary was screening showcasing the contributions of the Corps of Infantry in various operations, underscoring their role in safeguarding the nation.

GOC, Red Shield Division, officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, soldiers and veterans paid homage that symbolizes the bond between generations of soldiers and their shared commitment to duty by sharing the stage for celebrations.