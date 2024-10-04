25 C
Nagaland has 406 ODF villages out of 747

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Oct 3: Nagaland PHED and cooperation minster Jacob Zhimomi on Wednesday said out of 747 villages, the state has 406 open defecation free (ODF) villages, 39 model villages, and 302 rising villages as of September 2024.

Gracing the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 culmination programme as the chief guest at Capital Convention Centre in Kohima, Zhimomi stressed that every individual is equally responsible for cleanliness campaign to make our environment clean for everyone.

He appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the line departments and the government to effectively change their mindsets to create or make Nagaland the safest place.

He thanked the urban development department, PHED, municipal councils, town councils, blocks and villages for their contributions and support in various capacities for making the best outcome of the holistic mission of the cleanliness drive.

Saying that it was the biggest cleanliness campaign across the country and the world with an impactful culmination, Zhimomi said since its official launch on October 2, 2014, significant progress has been made within 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission in construction of toilets, infant mortality rate etc.

In Dimapur, the Dimapur Municipal Council (DMC) organised the culmination-cum-award ceremony of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign at Lion’s Club.

DMC chief executive officer Thungchanbemo Tungoe said the campaign witnessed a wide array of activities organised to engage the public and spread awareness on the importance of cleanliness.

Key activities undertaken by the DMC on the day included a mini marathon and a ride for cleanliness as well as a cleanliness awareness campaign targeting churches, schools, colleges, and local shopkeepers. The council also focused on the cleaning and beautification of clean target units in collaboration with local organisations.

