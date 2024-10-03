26 C
Arunachal Guv, CM promotes Swachata as a way of life

Healthy environment key contributor to Viksit Bharat

The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Oct 2: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik and chief minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday asked people to make ‘Swachchata’ (cleanliness) a way of life since a clean environment fosters positive vibes and mental well-being.

Participating in the ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ programme, Parnaik and Khandu said that cleanliness is deeply rooted in tribal culture and traditions.

The Governor commended the people for their active participation in cleanliness drives across the state, noting that their efforts serve as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the Safai Abhiyan will promote a healthy environment and a robust mindset, contributing to a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Parnaik also extended greetings on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, expressing hope that it will continue to inspire everyone to uphold Mahatma’s message of cleanliness.

He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the initiative into a ‘jan andolan’ (people’s movement) through his vision.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s immense tourism potential, Parnaik urged the public—especially officials, community leaders, and youth—to actively contribute to preserving the state’s pristine environment and biodiversity.

During the event, the Governor presented the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ awards to various departments, NGOs, self-help groups, and volunteers who contributed to cleanliness efforts.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu who was also present at the event called upon the people of the state not to confine the concept of ‘Swachchata’ to just one day but to make it a way of life.

He said, “The last 15 days of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign have shown incredible dedication from officers, NGOs, and civil society. As we move forward, let’s make cleanliness a lifelong practice, not limited to a fortnight or a day!”

Recalling the message of Mahatma Gandhi for a ‘Clean Environment, Clean Body and Clean Mind’, Khandu said that cleanliness is not only about being physically clean but also about developing a clean mind, an official statement said here.

“A polluted mind will produce negative thoughts, which can have a ripple effect on society. So let’s strive for a clean mind, body and surroundings,” he said. (PTI)

