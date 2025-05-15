Meghalaya Guv raises concern on drug abuse

SHILLONG, May 14: Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar recently said drug abuse is a growing concern that affects not only individuals but “the health of our families, our youth, and our society”.

Addressing an awareness programme on drug abuse organised under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan at Raj Bhavan, the governor commended the efforts of all collaborating organisations and the State Government for their proactive role. He especially appreciated the DREAM project — Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission — launched by the state government. It is a crucial step in our collective journey towards a Nasha Mukt Meghalaya.

Earlier, the governor also flagged off the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Awareness Vehicle from Raj Bhavan.

The vehicle is part of a state-wide awareness campaign aimed at spreading the message of a drug-free society across schools, colleges, and local communities.

The event was jointly conducted by Raj Bhavan Meghalaya in collaboration with the Department of Social welfare, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, DREAM mission and the Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation.

The session featured a solemn Pledge Against Drug Abuse led by members of the Brahma Kumaris, where all participants pledged to stay away from harmful substances and to spread awareness in their communities.

A keynote address was delivered by Brahma Kumari Sheela Didi, Chairperson of the Education Wing of the Rajyoga Education and Research Foundation, Mount Abu. She spoke on the inner strength and spiritual empowerment needed to resist addiction and live a balanced life, stressing that value-based education is essential in curbing substance abuse.

Speeches were delivered by a local headman, a representative of an NGO, and Pravin Bakshi, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Social Welfare Department, who spoke about the Government’s efforts and challenges in dealing with substance abuse across the State.

The programme also consisted of a Technical Session that included presentations and talks by Brahma Kumari Sheela Didi, on Spiritual Solutions to Substance Abuse.

A representative from the Social Welfare Department, who provided an overview of the DREAM Project, which adopts a multi-sectoral strategy involving prevention, treatment, community mobilisation, and capacity building.

A presentation by an officer from the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) on the enforcement aspects and trends in drug trafficking and usage in Meghalaya.

This initiative marked another important step in the combined efforts of the State Government, civil society, enforcement agencies, and spiritual organisations to raise awareness, prevent drug abuse, and promote a healthy, empowered, and drug-free Meghalaya. (NNN)