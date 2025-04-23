27.5 C
Nagaland observes state mourning for Pope Francis

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, April 22: Along with the rest of the country, Nagaland is observing a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Pope Francis from Tuesday.

During the period of the state mourning, the national flag is being flown at half mast throughout Nagaland on all buildings where the tricolor is flown regularly.

The state government also declared a one-day state mourning on the day of the funeral Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See (the date of the funeral will be intimated separately).

There will be no official entertainment during the state mourning, the state home department said.

Nagaland governor La Ganesan expressed deep sorrow over Pope Francis’s death, calling him a revered spiritual leader whose life exemplified humility, compassion and unwavering faith.

“As the Head of the Catholic Church, he championed the cause of peace, social justice and care for the poor and the marginalised. His leadership inspired millions across the world, transcending boundaries of faith and culture,” Ganesan said in a condolence message.

He offered heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community and all who mourn his passing.

Ganesan also  prayed for his noble soul to rest in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect, all Catholic institutions in the Diocese of Kohima remained closed on Tuesday and observed a special day of mourning.

Bishop of Kohima, Most Rev. Dr. James Thoppil, expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as “a true shepherd of God’s people” who dedicated his life to proclaiming the Gospel, championing the cause of the poor and marginalised, and calling the world to embrace compassion, justice, and care for creation.

