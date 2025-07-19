26.8 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 19, 2025
type here...

Nagaland party RPP claims Centre’s representative AK Mishra gives false hopes to people

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

KOHIMA, July 18: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Friday alleged that the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, A K Mishra, has nothing to offer to the people except to raise false hope.

The party also described his frequent visits to Nagaland as ‘entirely fruitless’ and a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’.

- Advertisement -

“An astute person like him should excuse himself from making monthly trips to the state just to excite some gullible minds, because neither he nor the government of India has any intention of resolving the Naga issue,” the party said.

Related Posts:

The RRP’s statement came a day after Mishra held a joint meeting with representatives of Naga political groups in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima.

The meeting brought together two factions of the Working Committee of the PGs — one led by N Kitovi Zhimomi and the other by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh.

Mishra is also expected to meet with representatives of the NSCN (K) Niki group during his visit.

- Advertisement -

“Once again, the factions may be excited, but the general public is merely amused,” the RRP added.

The RPP also accused former interlocutor and ex-Nagaland Governor RN Ravi of creating fissures with the Nagas by ‘throwing the Framework Agreement into the dustbin’ and causing the signing of the Agreed Position pact.

The government had inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN (IM) in 2015 and the Agreed Position pact with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) two years later. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NHPC to set up 800 MW Pumped Storage Project in Tripura...

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon