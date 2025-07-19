Nagaland party RPP claims Centre’s representative AK Mishra gives false hopes to people

KOHIMA, July 18: The Rising People’s Party (RPP) on Friday alleged that the Centre’s interlocutor for Naga talks, A K Mishra, has nothing to offer to the people except to raise false hope.

The party also described his frequent visits to Nagaland as ‘entirely fruitless’ and a ‘waste of taxpayers’ money’.

“An astute person like him should excuse himself from making monthly trips to the state just to excite some gullible minds, because neither he nor the government of India has any intention of resolving the Naga issue,” the party said.

The RRP’s statement came a day after Mishra held a joint meeting with representatives of Naga political groups in Nagaland’s Chümoukedima.

The meeting brought together two factions of the Working Committee of the PGs — one led by N Kitovi Zhimomi and the other by Neokpao Konyak and Alezo Venuh.

Mishra is also expected to meet with representatives of the NSCN (K) Niki group during his visit.

“Once again, the factions may be excited, but the general public is merely amused,” the RRP added.

The RPP also accused former interlocutor and ex-Nagaland Governor RN Ravi of creating fissures with the Nagas by ‘throwing the Framework Agreement into the dustbin’ and causing the signing of the Agreed Position pact.

The government had inked the Framework Agreement with NSCN (IM) in 2015 and the Agreed Position pact with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) two years later. (PTI)