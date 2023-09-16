Nagaland PCC to change working system in party

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 15: With the Congress out of power in

Nagaland for the last two decades and the 2024 Lok Sabha

elections around the corner, new Nagaland Pradesh Congress

(NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir has worked out various

strategies to change the working system and clean up the party

in the state.

Sharing his plans with party workers to revamp the party at the

NPCC district tour programme at Congress Bhavan here on

Friday evening, Jamir said from now on, respective constituency

party members will select their constituency leaders and also

candidates to contest elections.

Reasoning out on the dismal show of the Congress in the past

many elections, Jamir felt that the party could not return any

member to the current assembly, as it failed to work at the

grassroots level and could not select suitable candidates.

He, however, said the party workers had been strong enough to

struggle to work for the people of the state despite being out of

power for so many years.

Urging the party workers to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha

elections, Jamir called for strengthening the party at the booth

and constituency level by working at the grassroots level and

for the grassroots people. “Your ability will be proved in the

2024 elections,” he told them.

“We have to take up the challenge. Let’s take an oath to lead

the people by working for them,” he stressed.

The PCC chief urged the party functionaries to lead the people

by considering all party workers as one family without

differentiating among the ranks and forgetting what happened

in the past.

He mentioned the party’s plan to bring together all the

problems facing the state under one umbrella and solve them.

Later, addressing the media persons, Jamir appreciated the

state government led by Neiphiu Rio for passing resolutions

against the Uniform Civil Code and Forest Conservation

(Amendment) Act) in the just concluded state assembly.

Jamir, however, flayed forest, environment and conservation

minister CL John’s comment on the floor of the House on

September 12 on man-animal conflict at Bhandari in Wokha

district when he said the man was winning as there were more

elephant deaths than men. He said John’s comments showed

his total disregard for the lives of the people of the state.