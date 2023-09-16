Nagaland PCC to change working system in party

HT Correspondent
DIMAPUR, Sept 15: With the Congress out of power in
Nagaland for the last two decades and the 2024 Lok Sabha
elections around the corner, new Nagaland Pradesh Congress
(NPCC) president S Supongmeren Jamir has worked out various
strategies to change the working system and clean up the party
in the state.
Sharing his plans with party workers to revamp the party at the
NPCC district tour programme at Congress Bhavan here on
Friday evening, Jamir said from now on, respective constituency
party members will select their constituency leaders and also
candidates to contest elections.
Reasoning out on the dismal show of the Congress in the past
many elections, Jamir felt that the party could not return any
member to the current assembly, as it failed to work at the
grassroots level and could not select suitable candidates.
He, however, said the party workers had been strong enough to
struggle to work for the people of the state despite being out of
power for so many years.
Urging the party workers to gear up for the 2024 Lok Sabha
elections, Jamir called for strengthening the party at the booth
and constituency level by working at the grassroots level and
for the grassroots people. “Your ability will be proved in the
2024 elections,” he told them.
“We have to take up the challenge. Let’s take an oath to lead
the people by working for them,” he stressed.
The PCC chief urged the party functionaries to lead the people
by considering all party workers as one family without
differentiating among the ranks and forgetting what happened
in the past.
He mentioned the party’s plan to bring together all the
problems facing the state under one umbrella and solve them.
Later, addressing the media persons, Jamir appreciated the
state government led by Neiphiu Rio for passing resolutions
against the Uniform Civil Code and Forest Conservation
(Amendment) Act) in the just concluded state assembly.
Jamir, however, flayed forest, environment and conservation
minister CL John’s comment on the floor of the House on
September 12 on man-animal conflict at Bhandari in Wokha
district when he said the man was winning as there were more
elephant deaths than men. He said John’s comments showed
his total disregard for the lives of the people of the state.