Three BJP leaders in Manipur join Congress

IMPHAL, Sept 9: Three BJP leaders in Manipur, including two former legislators, joined the Congress at a function in Delhi, according to a statement issued by the grand old party here on Tuesday.

Former BJP MLAs Y Surchandra Singh, L Radhakishore Singh and party leader Uttamkumar Ningthoujam crossed over to the Congress during the event at the AICC headquarters in the national capital on Monday, it said.

They were welcomed at the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Manipur, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, and state Congress president K Meghachandra Singh.

“Their decision to leave the BJP comes in the backdrop of widespread unhappiness over the BJP’s mishandling of the Manipur crisis and reflects a growing conviction that only the Congress party can provide peace, stability, and inclusive governance in the state,” it said.

Surchandra had represented Kakching assembly constituency, while Radhakishore was the MLA of Oinam segment.

Ulaka stated that the joining of the three leaders would strengthen the Congress in Manipur.

They brought valuable political and professional experience to the organisation, the statement added. (PTI)