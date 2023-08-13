Nagaland records 96 dengue, 7 JE cases

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Nagaland has recorded 96 dengue cases

including seven Japanese Encephalitis cases.

Sources in the state health department said, out of the 96

cases, Merapani in Wokha reported five positive cases, three in

Mon while the remaining were reported from Dimapur district.

He said, Mokokchung which has history of dengue cases

reported zero cases. Dr. Kere also informed that no deaths are

reported from the confirmed 96 cases. Further seven cases of

Japanese Encephalitis have also been reported in the state. The

department is doing all necessary precautionary measures such

as fogging and creating awareness among the community. The

state health department urged the cooperation of the

community in emptying their stagnant water to prevent

breeding of mosquitoes.