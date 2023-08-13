27 C
Nagaland records 96 dengue, 7 JE cases

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Nagaland has recorded 96 dengue cases
including seven Japanese Encephalitis cases.
Sources in the state health department said, out of the 96
cases, Merapani in Wokha reported five positive cases, three in
Mon while the remaining were reported from Dimapur district.
He said, Mokokchung which has history of dengue cases
reported zero cases. Dr. Kere also informed that no deaths are
reported from the confirmed 96 cases. Further seven cases of
Japanese Encephalitis have also been reported in the state. The
department is doing all necessary precautionary measures such
as fogging and creating awareness among the community. The
state health department urged the cooperation of the
community in emptying their stagnant water to prevent
breeding of mosquitoes.

