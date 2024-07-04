Nagaland sets up NSAHC for allied and healthcare professionals

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 3: The Nagaland government on Wednesday constituted the Nagaland State Allied Healthcare Council (NSAHC) in line with the provisions of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

The Act aims to regulate and maintain standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a central register and state register. It is also to create a system to improve access, research and development, and adoption of latest scientific advancement and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

As mandated by the Act, all allied and healthcare professionals in the state have been directed to enroll with the state council by submitting the duly filled enrolment form to the NSAHC on or before July 15.

An official release said this is an enrolment process, not a registration. Registration will be handled as directed by the national council at a later date, it added.

The list of professions required to enroll is provided in the schedule of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021 and can be downloaded from https://thc.nic.in/CentralGovernmentalActs/NationalCommissionforAlliedandHealthcareProfessionsAct,2021.pdf