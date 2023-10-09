Nagaland student wins national spot painting competition in Dehradun

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: Puchio Herrick P, representing Eklavya
Model Residential School (EMRS) Tuensang, won the national
level spot painting competition held during the EMRS
National Cultural Festival 2023 in Dehradun from October 3
to 6.
Puchio showcased his talent and artistic prowess on the
national stage, winning him the title among a pool of
exceptionally talented participants from across the country.
Around 2000 students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools
from 22 states participated in the festival which was
inaugurated by Union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda.
The event was organised by the National Education Society
for Tribal Students under the Union ministry of tribal affairs.
The Nagaland team, comprising 19 students and two
teachers, showcased their cultural and artistic talents at the
event, demonstrating the rich cultural diversity and creativity
of the state.
