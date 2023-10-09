Nagaland student wins national spot painting competition in Dehradun

DIMAPUR, Oct 8: Puchio Herrick P, representing Eklavya

Model Residential School (EMRS) Tuensang, won the national

level spot painting competition held during the EMRS

National Cultural Festival 2023 in Dehradun from October 3

to 6.

Puchio showcased his talent and artistic prowess on the

national stage, winning him the title among a pool of

exceptionally talented participants from across the country.

Around 2000 students of Eklavya Model Residential Schools

from 22 states participated in the festival which was

inaugurated by Union minister for tribal affairs Arjun Munda.

The event was organised by the National Education Society

for Tribal Students under the Union ministry of tribal affairs.

The Nagaland team, comprising 19 students and two

teachers, showcased their cultural and artistic talents at the

event, demonstrating the rich cultural diversity and creativity

of the state.