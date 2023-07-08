Nagaland team visits Kangpokpi and Senapati

- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, July 7 (NNN): The concerned citizens from Nagaland state who came to Imphal on July 6 to pray for peace and harmony in Manipur also visited Kangpokpi and prayed in that town for peace on the same day. The team also visited Senapati and prayed there.

It can be noted here that on July 6, the 30-member team from Nagaland state had come to Imphal and prayed for peace and harmony in Manipur. The team also offered their services in the efforts to bring peace in the state.

The team was led by Rev Dr Wati Aier who arrived at Manipur Press Club. The Nagaland team was welcomed by Interfaith Forum for Peace and Harmony, Manipur (IFPHM) at the press club.

The team came with a note which reads as, ”We as neighbours offer our friendship and solidarity”, which was jointly signed by Rev Dr N Papino, vice president of Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, Nagaland (NJCFN), Rev Dr Vevo Phesao, vice president of Fellowship of Naga Baptist Churches, Kohima (FNBCK) and Rev Dr Wati Aier, convenor, Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR).

The team from Nagaland also interacted with the people from Imphal, Kangpokpi and Senapati.