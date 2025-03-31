Nagaland to host RSL high achievers’ concert for east India

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 30: Nagaland will host the RSL (Rockschool) High Achievers’ Concert for East India for the first time at the Regional Centre of Excellence for Music & Performing Arts (RCEMPA) at Jotsoma under Kohima district on March 31.

This prestigious event celebrates outstanding musicians who have excelled in their Rockschool examinations, offering them a platform to showcase their talent in front of an enthusiastic audience. The concert not only recognises the hard work and dedication of these high achievers but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring musicians.

The event will be graced by CEO of RSL Awards Tim Bennett-Hart, who will be visiting Nagaland for the first time.

As the chief executive officer of RSL Awards, a globally recognised specialist education body for the creative arts, Bennett-Hart oversees operations across 60 countries, offering graded and vocational qualifications in music, performing arts, and creative industries.

Arup Gohain, RSL country manager and director-India, will also join his CEO for this special occasion.

The concert will be hosted by local area representative, RSL Nagaland, Mele Pucho, and supported by TaFMA. The event promises to be an evening of exceptional musical talent, celebrating excellence in contemporary music education and performance.

Speaking about the upcoming event, chairman, Task Force for Music & Arts (TaFMA), Theja Meru said Nagaland shares a strong and meaningful relationship with the UK, strengthened by the partnership between the British Council in India and the Nagaland government, which has facilitated valuable exchanges of artistes over the years.

He was confident that Bennett-Hart’s visit would further enhance this bond and create new opportunities to promote artistes and music educators.