Dimapur traders’ body lifts indefinite strike

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, Apr 29: The Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) lifted its indefinite strike, imposed since April 26, on Monday evening following assurance from the Nagaland government to take necessary action in all the cases of extortion and illegal activities by multiple groups in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, the DCCI officials asked all the business establishments to open from Tuesday. The traders’ body also warned all the business houses not to charge more than the fixed price in the name of the strike and said strict action would be taken if found guilty.

The DCCI imposed the indefinite shutter down in Dimapur against the illegal and rampant taxes upon the business community, particularly in Dimapur, by various Naga national political groups. The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) called statewide shutter down of businesses from April 27.

Replying to the DCCI’s five-point charter of demands submitted to Nagaland chief minister on April 27, home commissioner Vikeyie Kenya, in a letter to the DCCI president, on Monday responded to the demands point by point, assuring to take necessary action.

The government urged both the DCCI and the CNCCI to call off the shutter down.

In the latter to the DCCI, the government said it does not support, and is fully against any illegal taxation or forcible demand or collection by any group or entity or individual in the state.

The government said it has empowered the police and the district administration to act upon each and every complaint swiftly in regard to extortion, kidnapping and waylaying of transport and book the culprits under the law and National Security Act to ensure safety and security of every individual in the state. It added that any aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing agencies in this regard.

The letter said the GST or any other legal tax is to be paid only to the state government by any business organization or individual.

It said only the statutory bodies and law enforcement agencies of the state government are empowered to issue summons to anyone who is in conflict with the law.

“Summons by any other group/entity/individual is illegal and the aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances,” it said.

The letter said only the statutory bodies are empowered to conduct raids by the state government and that raids by any other group/entity/individual is illegal and that the aggrieved person may approach the law enforcing authorities for redressal of their grievances.